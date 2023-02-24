Every summer, you see tourists buying novelty Wyoming-themed gifts while walking through town. But they may not realize that some of those items were made by the inmates in the state's corrections system.

There were 1,648 Wyoming inmates who worked while incarcerated during the last two years, with an average wage of 56 cents per hour, newly released documents show.

About $2.7 million in state dollars was spent over a two-year period on inmate salaries in 2021, according to records obtained from the Wyoming Department of Corrections. There is a budget of about $3.7 million for the next two-year period.

Inmates only work for one of two entities - either the corrections department itself or WY Brand Industries, said C.J. Young, a part of the agency's public records team. WY Brand Industries is a division within the department.

Those who work for WDOC do jobs that “keep the department functioning” such as cooking in the kitchen, cleaning, mowing grass and painting walls.

But 269 inmates work for WY Brand Industries, which makes items that are sold to the public (and sometimes sold back to the department), he said. The profits go back to WY Brand Industries.

Wyoming statute requires all those proceeds be placed in an account, which is to be used only for the establishment, operations and enhancement of the program, said spokesperson Paul Martin.

“Most of our equipment is purchased through this fund as well as maintenance of that equipment,” he said. “We purchase raw materials to make more products from this account as well.”

Some of the best-selling inmate-made offerings are novelty gifts and souveneir items. These include helicopters, airplanes, purses, lunch boxes, waste bins, barn stars and bird houses made out of discarded Wyoming license plates.

These items can be found in Lou Talbert's Ranch Outfitters in Casper along with 35 other outlets across the state. It is unknown whether those who purchase these products are made aware of where they come from.

“Each product we sell has a tag that indicates the products are made in Wyoming prisons. The retailers who purchase from us all know that is the case. I don’t know what the retailers tell their customers about our products,” Martin said.

At the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk, inmates can be employed to raise White Nile tilapia, which are sold to wholesalers who prepare and package fish for retail. There are also many other jobs across Wyoming facilities that include translating to braille and sewing garments.

“Job skills are taught to the inmates while performing the jobs,” Martin said. “In fact, this is one of the primary reasons the program exists, to teach offenders marketable skills.”

WY Brand Industries is one of 50 correctional industries programs in the United States, said Martin. Each state operates something similar.

“The goal of these programs is to better prepare offenders for release back into our communities,” Martin said. “Many people who come to prison have very little or very poor job-related skills.”