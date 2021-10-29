Wyoming joins 10-state lawsuit against federal contractor vaccine mandate

Wyoming is one of 10 states suing the Biden administration over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, which is set to go into effect in December.

The lawsuit alleges that President Joe Biden's executive order is an overstep of his power, violating state enforcement power, the 10th Amendment, federalism and a handful of other federal policies. It also alleges that it would be an unconstitutional use of spending power.

"This vaccine mandate for federal contractors is a clear example of the extreme federal overreach that Wyoming must put an end to,” Gov. Mark Gordon said. “Today, as promised, we take action as a broad coalition of which (Attorney) General (Bridget) Hill is proud to be a part. We are committed to defend the interests of Wyoming’s people and protect them from further federal intrusion into our lives.”

Hill joins attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota and South Dakota in the suit, which was originally filed in Missouri. Florida also filed a similar suit on Thursday, and the governors of states including Texas, Alabama and South Dakota have issued their own executive orders meant to block state and private-sector mandate enforcement.

They're asking a U.S. District Court to rule that the federal mandate is unlawful and to stop it from being enforced at the state and local levels.

The suit names 15 defendants including Biden, several members of the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force and leaders of other federal offices that deal with contractors.

The mandate, issued in a Sept. 9 order, applies to any person or company doing business with the federal government. The deadline for full inoculation for workers covered by the order is Dec. 8. A statistic included in the complaint states that one in five American workers are employees of federal contractors.

The suit states that "the power to impose vaccine mandates, to the extent that any such power exists, is a power reserved to the States."

A complaint filed in federal district court says that enforcing a vaccine mandate will cause "large-scale resignations" among unvaccinated federal contractors and their employees.

Gordon, for his part, has stated multiple times that he will not impose a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Wyoming.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.