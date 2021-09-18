Wyoming judges are struggling to keep up. A proposed bill could lighten their load

A bill that would add three district court judges in Wyoming will be sponsored by the Joint Judiciary Committee in the upcoming legislative session, in an effort to alleviate the heavy caseloads burdening judges around the state.
The committee moved the bill draft forward unanimously during a meeting on Monday — a rare occurrence for the Legislature.
Another piece of legislation that would raise the retirement age for district and supreme court judges in Wyoming from 70 to 75 also passed the committee on Monday. Since the change would require amending the state constitution, the decision would also have to be approved by voters.
While the initial draft of the bill proposed adding just one judge to the Seventh District in Natrona County, an amendment brought by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, would add judges for Uinta and Campbell counties as well.
The bill would also allocate $1 million every two years for each added judge, to cover salaries for the judges and their three-person support staff — which includes a court reporter, judicial assistant and law clerk.
Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking told the committee on Monday that she and other district judges have to work overtime on nights and weekends to get through their caseloads. And with more cases coming in than judges to handle them, Wilking said that hearings are being set as far out as a year from now.
“Every time I’ve spoken to you, I’ve told you that we need more judges,” Wilking said. “Now it’s becoming a critical point for the judiciary.”
Laramie County added a fourth judge to its First District bench in 2018. Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, who co-chairs the committee and is a partner at a Cheyenne law firm, said on Monday that the extra seat on the bench has made the court more efficient. On a personal level, Nethercott said, having overworked judges could mean they’re making less thoughtful decisions, which directly affects constituents.
“Burnout is real,” Nethercott said, “which affects the quality of the judicial decision-making, and their families and their lives.”
Right now, in Wyoming’s Third District, Judge Joseph Bluemel alone covers all cases in Uinta and Lincoln counties. He told the Judiciary Committee that not having enough judges means speedy trials are harder to pull off. In his district, which also includes Sweetwater County, Bluemel said he also spends a lot of precious time on the road between his two jurisdictions that cuts into time that could be spent working through cases.
Before any additional judges can be approved or installed, the bill draft says, the counties must certify with the state Supreme Court that they have the facilities and capacity for the additional staff and hearings. For example, in Campbell County, the added space could likely be housed in a building that the county recently acquired across from the existing courthouse.
The Joint Judiciary Committee also moved forward with a proposed amendment to the Wyoming Constitution, which would raise the age at which district and supreme court judges are required to retire. Right now, judges must step down once they turn 70 — even if they’re in the middle of a term. The amendment would change that to 75.
Roughly half of the states have a codified retirement age for judges, and Wyoming currently has the youngest requirement of the bunch. In some states, Zwonitzer pointed out on Monday, judges may not have to leave their position until they reach their 90s.
