Wyoming judges are struggling to keep up. A proposed bill could lighten their load

“Every time I’ve spoken to you, I’ve told you that we need more judges,” Wilking said. “Now it’s becoming a critical point for the judiciary.”

Laramie County added a fourth judge to its First District bench in 2018. Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, who co-chairs the committee and is a partner at a Cheyenne law firm, said on Monday that the extra seat on the bench has made the court more efficient. On a personal level, Nethercott said, having overworked judges could mean they’re making less thoughtful decisions, which directly affects constituents.

“Burnout is real,” Nethercott said, “which affects the quality of the judicial decision-making, and their families and their lives.”

Right now, in Wyoming’s Third District, Judge Joseph Bluemel alone covers all cases in Uinta and Lincoln counties. He told the Judiciary Committee that not having enough judges means speedy trials are harder to pull off. In his district, which also includes Sweetwater County, Bluemel said he also spends a lot of precious time on the road between his two jurisdictions that cuts into time that could be spent working through cases.