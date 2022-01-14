Wyoming man charged with entering US Capitol on Jan. 6

A Wyoming man has been charged with entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal court filings show.

Andrew Galloway faces four charges in Washington, D.C., including entering the Capitol, demonstrating in a capitol building and disorderly conduct. He has pleaded not guilty, court records show.

An affidavit in the case includes stills from a since-deleted TikTok, Youtube videos and images from Jan. 6, appearing to show Galloway wearing a knit hat and scarf with “TRUMP” written on them in white letters.

The affidavit states FBI officers interviewed Galloway at his home outside of Cody, where he identified himself in the videos and did not dispute that he was there at the time.

Court documents state he told investigators that he did not enter the Capitol, but was outside. Investigators also used Galloway’s Wyoming driver’s license to match his image to the surveillance footage.

Court filings show he was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday. He was released from custody this week on a personal recognizance bond, filings state, which means he won’t have to pay bond unless he fails to show up for court appearances.

The conditions of his bond state he should “stay away from Washington, D.C., except for attendance at” required hearings and appearances.

The FBI reportedly received a tip about Galloway’s participation and identified him in surveillance footage from Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Galloway could be seen in the footage wearing the Trump hat, entering the Capitol twice through breached windows.

One video obtained by investigators shows Galloway saying, “Yeah, that was us today; no that wasn’t antifa,” court documents state.

Cell phone data from Galloway’s number also reportedly confirmed his presence in the area on Jan. 6, authorities say.

A screenshot from a TikTok including in the criminal complain against Galloway purports to show him on Jan. 6. It says in its caption that Galloway is associated with Wyoming company Powderkeg Patriots Apparel. A 2020 Wyoming Secretary of State business filing shows Galloway listed as the company’s agent, with a Cody address. The company’s website lists a mailing address in Glenrock.

On Wednesday, one day after Galloway's arrest, the company said in a social media post that it was temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances. The Star-Tribune called a phone number associated with the company, but no one answered Friday.

A hearing has been set in Galloway’s case for Feb. 22 in D.C.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

