Wyoming man sentenced to life for boy's murder

ROCK SPRINGS — Christopher James Nielsen has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the death of a 5-year-old boy in his care.

Nielsen’s sentencing for first-degree murder was conducted via video before Judge Suzannah Robinson on Thursday in Sweetwater County Third District Court.

Nielsen, 27, was arrested Nov. 14, 2019, and originally charged with aggravated child abuse due to injuries sustained by a boy in his care in Green River. The 5-year-old was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. The boy died on Nov. 28, 2019, due to excessive brain trauma, according to court documents. The aggravated child abuse charge was dismissed and the first-degree murder charge filed after the boy died.

After originally pleading not guilty, Nielsen changed his plea to no contest in April 2021. He admitted to losing his temper with the boy and shaking him. When the boy began to have a seizure, Nielsen said he shook him again to try and get him to wake up.

Nielsen had lived in Sweetwater County for just short of a week before the boy was hospitalized. He was staying with Vanessa Kidner, the mother of the boy who died, and Stacy Willeitner, her fiance, in exchange for babysitting Kidner’s two children.