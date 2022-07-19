Wyoming man to serve 20 years for child porn conviction

A Wyoming man is set to serve 20 years in prison for possessing and sending child pornography.

James Wayne Luce was also ordered to complete 12 years of supervised release after the prison sentence, according to a statement Monday from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's office.

Luce, 29, was found with 51 child pornography images and three videos in his Google photos account.

An investigator said in a sworn statement that he believed Luce had made at least two of the images and one video himself, based on a comparison of photos of Luce and a man's hand seen in the pornography.

"I believe James Wayne Luce is the individual engaging in sexually explicit conduct with this prepubescent minor victim," wrote Homeland Security Special Agent Nicole Bailey, a member of the Wyoming Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Luce was first arrested in December 2020, and he was indicted by a federal grand jury the following month for producing and possessing child porn. He pleaded guilty in February.

An affidavit in his case says Casper police officers found Luce's phone in a car he had been driving, but did not own, and opened it to find the pornographic images. Though he was arrested in Casper, while he was living in Evansville, court documents suggest he had committed the crimes in the Riverton area.

Investigators from the Department of Homeland Security, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Casper Police Department and Wyoming Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted in the case.