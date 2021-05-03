Wyoming man to serve additional prison time for attacks on correctional officers

A Cheyenne man serving time for an assault at a Veterans Affairs hospital received an additional 2 1/2 years in prison for attacking correctional officers at two jails, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming announced Monday.

The sentence will run after Benjamin Robert Dmitry Delany, 26, completes a prison sentence of 3 1/2 years for attacking a federal worker at Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center with a baseball bat, the office stated in a press release.

Delany was in custody on that case when he assaulted a correctional officer at Scotts Bluff Detention Center in Gering, Nebraska. He was indicted in February 2020 for that attack.

Then in October 2020, Delany attacked a sergeant at Platte County Detention Center in Wheatland. He was indicted a month later for that assault by a federal grand jury in Wyoming.

The U.S. attorney's office said it asked for a 4 1/2-year sentence for the correctional officer assault, but that request was denied by the judge. Instead, Delany received 2 1/2 years, along with three years of supervised release.