Wyoming man to serve additional prison time for attacks on correctional officers

A Cheyenne man serving time for an assault at a Veterans Affairs hospital received an additional 2 1/2 years in prison for attacking correctional officers at two jails, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming announced Monday.
The sentence will run after Benjamin Robert Dmitry Delany, 26, completes a prison sentence of 3 1/2 years for attacking a federal worker at Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center with a baseball bat, the office stated in a press release.
Delany was in custody on that case when he assaulted a correctional officer at Scotts Bluff Detention Center in Gering, Nebraska. He was indicted in February 2020 for that attack.
Then in October 2020, Delany attacked a sergeant at Platte County Detention Center in Wheatland. He was indicted a month later for that assault by a federal grand jury in Wyoming.
The U.S. attorney's office said it asked for a 4 1/2-year sentence for the correctional officer assault, but that request was denied by the judge. Instead, Delany received 2 1/2 years, along with three years of supervised release.
“Our office values the important work law enforcement performs, and we’re dedicated to aggressively prosecuting violent attacks against law enforcement who assist in the detention of federal inmates,” Nicole M. Romine, chief of the Criminal Division, said in a statement. “We are committed to prosecuting repeat violent offenders — such as Delany — and arguing for appropriate sentences to ensure the safety of our Wyoming communities.”