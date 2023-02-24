The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institute in Torrington will have a new warden starting in March, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced.

Seth Norris will be replacing current warden Michael Pacheco, who was recently promoted, the statement said.

Director Dan Shannon said Norris is a “true corrections professional.”

“His strong security background will ensure WMCI remains safe for inmates, staff and the Citizens of Wyoming,” Shannon said in the statement.

The Torrington correctional facility is the state’s largest prison.

Norris was hired by the Wyoming Department of Corrections as a correctional officer in 2006; he also held a variety of positions within the department including, most recently, deputy warden at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins.

He has also been involved in several other operations during his time at the department including facility investigations and peace officer specialized training.

In December, Norris is scheduled to complete his bachelor’s degree from Chadron State College. He is already certified as a STG supervisor and manager through the American Correctional Association.

“I would like to thank Director Shannon for trusting and affording me the opportunity to lead WMCI into the future,” Norris said in the statement. “I will continue to dedicate myself to the success of WMCI and the WDOC.”

He is set to start on March 1.