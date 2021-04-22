Wyoming prisons hope declining cases mean return to normal after year of isolation

“We’ve not eased up on our mask requirements,” Martin said, “or on our social distancing requirements. Everyone who enters a prison is required to wear a mask, everyone in the prisons is required to wear a mask.”

Many of the masks worn inside the prisons were also made inside the prisons, Martin said. Three facilities — the State Penitentiary, the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution and the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk — have sewing shops where inmates work, typically on things like uniforms and bed linens.

Once coronavirus hit, those shops pivoted to allow inmates to make “tens of thousands” of double-layered fabric face masks, Martin said. Thousands were distributed around the state to the governor’s office, school districts and more.

According to an email obtained by the Star-Tribune from then-Department of Corrections Director Bob Lampert, the department started mandating masks in its facilities on April 9, 2020. At that time, the email says, all inmates were afforded two fabric masks and promised an additional one once enough were available.