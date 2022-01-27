Wyoming prisons report highest number of COVID-19 cases in single week since pandemic's start

More than 300 cases of COVID-19 were found this week in Wyoming prisons, the most in one week since the beginning of the pandemic.

An update from the Wyoming Department of Corrections on Thursday reported a total of 322 cases between staff and residents at Wyoming's five prisons. Around a quarter of those, 76 cases, reportedly came from employees.

Combined with last week's numbers, around 15% of people incarcerated in Wyoming now have coronavirus.

Department spokesperson Paul Martin said that while their tests are not sequenced for variants, they assume the surge is being driven by omicron. Martin said Thursday that he did not know of any reported hospitalizations related to the outbreak.

The Wyoming State Penitentiary reported the most cases this week, with 34 staff members of 130 people incarcerated there testing positive. With 22 residents testing positive last week, more than one in four of the prison's roughly 600-person population has contracted the virus in the last two weeks. Roughly one in five of the Rawlins facility's 213 employees has also tested positive in that time.

In Riverton, 84 cases were reported at the Wyoming Honor Farm -- seven of those from staff. That means that one in every three people incarcerated there has tested positive for COVID between this week and last, when 13 residents were found with the virus.

The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution, the state's most populous prison according to the most recent count, reported 38 cases this week, 23 from staff.

The Wyoming Women's Center reported 20 cases, six from staff, and the conservation camp in Newcastle reported 16 cases, also with six from staff members.

This surge is second only to COVID's peak in Wyoming prisons during a three-week period in October 2021, when 417 people incarcerated in the state reported testing positive for COVID. At the time, that constituted roughly one in five people behind bars in the state.

If past outbreaks are any indicator, Martin said the prisons can expect to see high case numbers again next week, though likely "not quite as high" as this round of testing. The omicron variant's high rate of transmission will likely add to the spread.

Operations at all five facilities are now modified in response to the outbreak, Martin said, with the most severe restrictions at the honor farm and state penitentiary. Residents and staff have switched from cloth to surgical masks. Transfers into or between facilities have been shut down, as has most visitation while large numbers are in isolation.

According to CDC guidelines, prison residents must complete a 10-day isolation before returning to their typical routines. Prison staff must also complete the same isolation period, while other DOC staff working outside the facilities are free to come back after five days without symptoms. The department does not retest those who've tested positive for 90 days.

The pause on transfers has led to a backlog of people in county jails, Martin said, with more than 100 people waiting to be taken to prison after sentencing as of the most recent count.

Earlier this month, WDOC Director Dan Shannon reported that 60% of people incarcerated in Wyoming by the end of 2021 had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and that 26% had received a booster dose. Those numbers are constantly in flux, Shannon said, because of people entering and leaving the system.

Staff vaccination rates have consistently trailed that of the incarcerated populations, largely following the rates of Wyoming's general population.

To date, the department has confirmed that eight people incarcerated in Wyoming have died from COVID-19.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

