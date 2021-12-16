Wyoming prisons report sixth COVID-related death

A sixth person incarcerated in Wyoming has died from COVID-19, the state corrections department reported on Thursday.

Twenty-three people at the state penitentiary in Rawlins also tested positive for the virus in the most recent round of testing, according to Thursday's release.

The penitentiary is the state's latest facility to experience a COVID-19 outbreak, with 77 cases found in the first week of December and an additional 43 reported last week.

With around 550 people incarcerated there according to the most recent count available, that means that roughly one in every four inmates in Rawlins has tested positive in the last three weeks.

Eight of the 143 total cases found in that period have come from staff members.

This week's testing also found one staff member at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington testing positive for COVID-19, and another employee at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle.

Two cases were also found at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk, one from a staff member.

The state's fifth COVID death in prisons was confirmed two weeks ago. The department does not release the names of those who die from COVID, citing concerns for medical privacy, but publishes a total of confirmed deaths related to the virus in its weekly testing updates.

The updates do not include further details about a COVID-19 death, such as when it occurred or where the inmate had been housed.

Over a five-week period in October and November, the department reported five deaths, four of them incarcerated at WMCI and one at Newcastle.

The fall brought the largest outbreak of COVID in Wyoming prisons to Torrington, with around a third of its 600 residents testing positive in a two-week period.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

