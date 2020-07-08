Wyoming prisons will test entire incarcerated population for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials will next week begin the process of testing all prisoners in the state for the novel coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Wednesday.

No people incarcerated in Wyoming prisons have yet tested positive for COVID-19, which is the disease cause by the novel coronavirus. A staff member at the Wyoming Women's Center, a Lusk prison, tested positive earlier this year and recovered.

Public health officials had by Tuesday afternoon confirmed 1,378 cases of coronavirus statewide and identified 333 additional probable cases. The number of cases in Wyoming has steadily risen in recent weeks, matching a national trend.

Of the 1,378 confirmed patients, 1,011 have recovered. Of the 333 probable patients, 263 have recovered. More than 133,000 people have died of the virus nationwide.

Wyoming is, according to the Corrections Department, one of only two states that has not yet confirmed a positive case among prisoners. The agency said in a Wednesday press release that it will test every prisoner as well as every state and contract employees working in the state's five prisons.