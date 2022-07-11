Wyoming railroad company owner sentenced to prison for wire fraud in NPS contract

A Wyoming railroad company owner was sentenced last week to two and a half years in prison for wire fraud and endangering employees with asbestos.

John Eldon Rimmasch will also be ordered to pay $7,428 in restitution and another $3,000 in special assessments for himself and his now-defunct company Wasatch Railroad Contractors. The company was headquartered in Cheyenne and operated a facility in Shoshoni.

The former owner was found guilty of five counts of wire fraud and one of knowing endangerment for placing employees in danger of asbestos poisoning.

Judge Alan Johnson also found Rimmasch had presented a fraudulent piece of evidence during an April jury trial.

He will be ordered to complete three years of supervised release after his 30-month prison term, Johnson decided in a July 5 hearing.

The charges stemmed from the railroad company’s contract with the National Park Service to restore a historic railcar in 2016. The contract estimated a total cost of around $860,000.

Court documents state Wasatch did not complete the restoration, and Rimmasch “knowingly placed 30 of his employees in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury” by asbestos exposure “without proper safety measures.”

The company invoiced the NPS for asbestos abatement though it had not performed it, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office said Monday.

A pricing proposal from Wasatch said the company planned to spend around $48,000 to abatement, court filings show. Between December 2016 and January 2017, Wasatch sent invoices totaling $39,845 for progress payments related to asbestos abatement “even though Rimmasch knew Wasatch had not performed asbestos abatement and removal,” an indictment in the case says.

“We hope today’s sentencing will serve as a deterrent to others contemplating stealing federal funds for their own personal gain,” said special agent Jamie DaPaepe in Monday’s release, “as well as to those who would knowingly risk the lives and health of others in furtherance of their fraudulent scheme.”