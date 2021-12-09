Wyoming State Penitentiary names first female warden

The Wyoming State Penitentiary will have its first female warden, with the promotion of Deputy Warden Neicole Molden announced on Thursday.

Molden is set to take the post on Dec. 17, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections. She has already made history as the facility’s first female deputy warden, and will also be the prison’s second African American warden.

“I like to be out there with the inmates, walk and talk and interact and see what’s going on,” Molden said. “To be able to run a facility or institution you have to be out there. You can’t just be sitting behind the desk.”

She’ll be taking over from Warden Michael Harlow, who was appointed to the position in June 2020. The department confirmed Thursday that Harlow has resigned as warden.

Molden has been with the department since 2009, when she was hired as a unit manager at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. After eight years there, she worked as an associate warden at the women’s prison in Lusk before becoming the deputy warden in Rawlins in January 2020.

The facility is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, with 77 cases found last week and 47 more this week. As of last week, there were 535 people incarcerated there, meaning roughly one in five of them has tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks.

Working in prisons during a pandemic has been a challenge, Molden said. In her words, it has forced staff to get “creative” and “find different ways to do things... to keep inmates safe from COVID.”

Once she takes the lead at the state penitentiary, Molden said she plans on bringing in programs to build job skills for incarcerated people. A greenhouse where residents can learn to grow their own food will soon be coming to the facility, she said, and they’ll be able to start farming in the spring.

Molden said that working as a woman in prisons mostly populated and staffed by men has had its challenges, but has gotten easier as time goes on.

“I make it well-known how direct I am,” she said. “I don’t tolerate any nonsense, I don’t accept it from the population nor the staff.”

The penitentiary has been having trouble keeping staff, Molden said, but that’s been common among correctional facilities across Wyoming even before the pandemic. It’s hard to recruit people, especially from out-of-state, to come live in Rawlins.

As a Level IV/V facility, the state penitentiary is Wyoming’s highest-security prison.

