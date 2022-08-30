Wyoming state trooper arrested on unknown charge

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Tuesday, according to WHP.

Sgt. Gabriel Testerman has been on administrative leave since May, when Cheyenne police alerted WHP that he was being investigated.

It's unclear what he has been charged with.

Testerman is based in Cheyenne, according to a statement from WHP on Tuesday.

Highway patrol said Tuesday it is "cooperating fully" with the investigation.

A Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday evening.