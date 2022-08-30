 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Wyoming state trooper arrested on unknown charge

  • Updated
  • 0

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Tuesday, according to WHP. 

Sgt. Gabriel Testerman has been on administrative leave since May, when Cheyenne police alerted WHP that he was being investigated. 

It's unclear what he has been charged with. 

Testerman is based in Cheyenne, according to a statement from WHP on Tuesday. 

Highway patrol said Tuesday it is "cooperating fully" with the investigation.

A Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday evening. 

0 Comments
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News