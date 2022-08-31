Wyoming Supreme Court confirms Gerry Spence ousted from Trial Lawyers College board

Gerry Spence has been handed a rare loss.

The Wyoming Supreme Court this month ruled against Spence and other former board members of the Trial Lawyers College, which Spence founded and which held programs at his Thunderhead Ranch in Dubois for decades.

Spence and his faction appealed to the high court after a district judge found they had been rightfully voted off the board in 2020 and had no control over the college. Spence, a longtime attorney famous for his TV appearances and a decades-long winning streak in civil litigation, founded the college in 1994.

The ruling comes amid an ongoing legal battle that includes disputes over the use of the Thunderhead Ranch logo and an attempted dissolution of the organization altogether.

Casper attorney Pat Murphy, representing the college, said Tuesday that the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in this case is “very, very important.”

Spence and four other members of the college’s board were ousted in April 2020, when other board members voted to reduce the board’s size and voted themselves in as the new, smaller group of directors.

According to court filings, that vote came weeks after Spence pushed two board members to resign amid rising tensions that stem from different causes depending on who you ask.

Spence contends the division started when some board members began representing government entities and corporations, which goes against the college’s purported mission of helping the “poor, the injured, the forgotten, the defenseless and the damned.”

On the flip side, a faction led by college president John Sloan would say it began when the board declined to build a multi-million-dollar library in Spence’s honor at the ranch. The money for that project, court documents state, was intended for the college’s endowment.

After asking the board members to resign, Spence’s attorney reportedly gave Sloan notice that the college’s lease of Thunderhead Ranch would be terminated in 30 days, and ordered a cease and desist of Spence’s name and likeness as well as the ranch’s name and brand.

Spence and the other members on his side then filed a complaint against the college, seeking its dissolution and asking that its assets be distributed to another nonprofit. Shortly after, Spence’s attorney filed to form a new nonprofit called “Gerry Spences (sic) Trial Lawyers College at the Thunderhead Ranch.”

Later, the Spence faction filed another complaint alleging that two of the college’s board members, who retained their seats when the board shrank, were there illegitimately. One, the complaint said, had resigned verbally before reversing course; the other was made director by an election that Spence’s complaint alleged was not compliant.

The Wyoming Supreme Court disagreed on both counts in its decision, ruling that both board members had been rightfully installed.

“The Spence Group attended the meeting, nominated themselves to the Board and lost the election. This left the Sloan Group as the valid directors to the TLC Board,” the ruling states.

The college and its remaining board members also filed suit against Spence, alleging he had continued using the college’s name, logo and confidential email lists after he left the board. Spence and the other defendants have denied those accusations.