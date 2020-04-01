Wyoming Supreme Court: Contempt order invalid for public defender who claimed staffing shortages

The state public defender's office acted appropriately by declining to represent two people in misdemeanor cases earlier this year because of staffing shortages, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.
The high court determined as well that a Campbell County Circuit Court judge's order finding Diano Lozano, the leader of the state agency, in contempt was not valid.
The ruling concludes a case that dates to May, when Judges Paul Phillips and Wendy Bartlett ordered the public defender's office represent two people facing misdemeanor charges, despite a letter issued the same day by Lozano stating the office did not have enough lawyers to handle new cases. When the public defender's office declined to take the cases, Phillips found her in contempt and ordered she pay the court $1,500 per day until she took the cases and all others referred her by the court.
Lozano asked by the end of the month for the state appellate court to review her case, and in early June the circuit court put its contempt order on hold while the supreme court considered the issue.
Although the judge had ruled that he was authorized to order the public defender's office take cases and that the defense lawyers could ask to be found unavailable, the state supreme court concluded instead that judges were to notify Lozano's office of a defendant's need for a lawyer. If the office found itself unavailable, a judge could then find reason to appoint a private lawyer.
"An order of appointment serves to notify the public defender that an indigent defendant is in need of representation," wrote Chief Justice Michael Davis in the court's opinion. "Upon issuance of the appointment order, the public defender may enter its appearance or decline the appointment."
The supreme court determined that Lozano's citation to lawyers' rules of conduct -- which, she argued, in conjunction with high workloads in the Campbell County office would have made representation of the misdemeanor defendants unethical and violate their right to counsel -- could reasonably help delineate what cases her office can take.
"Our (opinion) is in keeping with the legislature’s intent to secure indigent defendants’ Sixth Amendment right to counsel. While a defendant’s right to the effective assistance is not defined by the rules of professional conduct, the rules do provide helpful guidance," the chief justice wrote. "In exercising that discretion, there is no requirement, statutory or otherwise, that the public defender show an individualized injury in fact or meet the Strickland post-conviction showing of prejudice,"
In a concurring opinion, Justice Keith Kautz broke somewhat from his colleagues' reasoning, finding that although the lower court should not have found Lozano in contempt, statute should be interpreted to allow judges to determine whether the public defender's office is available to take a case.
"I would hold that under the statutes, the public defender should provide evidence to the court about availability, but the appointing court makes the final decision," wrote Kautz. "In this case, I conclude that the circuit court abused its discretion in its failure to find the public defender attorneys unavailable for misdemeanors."
