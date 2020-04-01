Wyoming Supreme Court: Contempt order invalid for public defender who claimed staffing shortages

The state public defender's office acted appropriately by declining to represent two people in misdemeanor cases earlier this year because of staffing shortages, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

The high court determined as well that a Campbell County Circuit Court judge's order finding Diano Lozano, the leader of the state agency, in contempt was not valid.

The ruling concludes a case that dates to May, when Judges Paul Phillips and Wendy Bartlett ordered the public defender's office represent two people facing misdemeanor charges, despite a letter issued the same day by Lozano stating the office did not have enough lawyers to handle new cases. When the public defender's office declined to take the cases, Phillips found her in contempt and ordered she pay the court $1,500 per day until she took the cases and all others referred her by the court.

Lozano asked by the end of the month for the state appellate court to review her case, and in early June the circuit court put its contempt order on hold while the supreme court considered the issue.

