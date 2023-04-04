CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order of disbarment Tuesday morning against former Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove, which will go into effect May 5.

The decision was made following an eight-day hearing in February 2022 before the Wyoming State Bar's Board of Professional Responsibility due to charges brought by the Bar's Office of Bar Counsel. They alleged that Manlove had mishandled the prosecution of some of her cases and developed a hostile work environment, leading to a recommendation the district attorney lose her ability to practice law in Wyoming and to reimburse the Bar more than $60,000 in costs.

State Supreme Court justices agreed with the hearing panel’s findings in multiple areas, and outlined in a 71-page opinion that she violated her duties of competence and diligence.

“Manlove also made misrepresentations to courts and to disciplinary counsel and failed to comply with court rules,” according to a statement from the Wyoming State Bar. “In numerous instances, Manlove engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.”

The Bar explained that in finding Manlove’s conduct warranted disbarment, the Supreme Court “identified how Manlove’s conduct negatively impacted the public’s perception of the criminal justice system when she placed blame on law enforcement for her own shortcomings and endeavored to circumvent knowledge of her failures through false statements to the public and to the disciplinary counsel.”

This lack of responsibility for her “office’s errors and false statements placing blame on the judicial branch and conceivably engendered disrespect and a lack of public confidence in the Laramie County Circuit Court.”

Manlove was also criticized for her “mass dismissal of cases” due to mismanagement of her office and services, leading to the belief by the court that her actions were “a complete refusal to perform the duties imposed on her as the District Attorney.”

Not only will the former district attorney not be able to practice law in the state for these failures, she also was ordered to pay more than $32,000 in costs and administrative fees to the Wyoming State Bar by June 1.

“Considering the aggravating and mitigating circumstances, the number of Rule violations, the severity of the Rule violations, Ms. Manlove’s pattern of conduct and pervasive dishonesty, the effects of Ms. Manlove’s conduct on the legal profession and the criminal justice system, and her state of mind, we conclude disbarment is the proper sanction,” the disciplinary order concluded. “Ms. Manlove’s conduct and lack of candor places her continued fitness to practice law into serious question and does not allow for any sanction short of disbarment.”