Wyoming Supreme Court orders new trial for man convicted of assault, citing improper testimony

The case of a Rock Springs man convicted of aggravated assault and battery will be remanded back to the state’s Third District Court after the state Supreme Court ruled that his trial included testimony that should have been left out.

Charles Kincaid was sentenced to seven to 10 years in prison in November 2020, after a jury in Sweetwater County found him guilty. He is serving his sentence at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle, according to a state directory.

Now, his conviction will be reversed and the case will be sent back for a new trial.

A ruling from the Wyoming Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the victim in the case talked about a previous incident with Kincaid that had occurred in Park City, Utah about three months before the assault for which he was being tried. The justices say in their ruling that the district court “abused its discretion” by allowing the testimony, and that it may have prejudiced the jury against Kincaid.

If an attorney wants to use evidence or testimony related to prior “bad acts,” they must file a notice with the court before trial. The Supreme Court’s ruling states that during the trial, Kincaid’s lawyer argued that the victim’s counsel should have filed a notice if she was going to bring up the Park City incident. The court allowed the testimony, saying that it could help clarify other testimony the victim had given related to taking medication for “past trauma.”

The Supreme Court concluded there is a “reasonable probability” that the trial’s outcome would have been “more favorable” to Kincaid without that testimony.

Kincaid was initially arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges in February 2020, after the victim told police he had drawn a gun on both her and himself while drunk. Court documents stated he had emptied at least some of the bullets from the chamber of a revolver, and that the victim assumed he had at least one bullet loaded. Kincaid reportedly pulled the trigger twice while pointing the gun at his head, then once at her while she dialed 911, but the weapon did not fire.

At trial, court documents state, the victim talked about a night at a hotel in Park City in November 2019, when security was called after seeing an intoxicated Kincaid with a firearm visible. Before police arrived, Kincaid reportedly threatened to tell the victim’s boss about information that may have showed her in a bad light, which he also did during the February incident. The victim then told police to take Kincaid’s guns and knife away, and slept on the floor of the locked bathroom, according to court filings. Following the incident, she reportedly sought psychiatric help.

While the state argued that Kincaid’s defense had opened the door for the victim to talk about the incident in Park City, the Supreme Court found that her testimony was more specific than necessary to explain her medications.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

