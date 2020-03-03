Wyoming Supreme Court orders return of half-million dollars seized in I-80 traffic stop

The Wyoming Supreme Court on Tuesday morning ordered state authorities to return to an Illinois man $470,000 that police seized in 2013 on the side of Interstate 80.

The seizure was made under civil asset forfeiture law, which allows courts to award to the government money that authorities allege to be the proceeds of crimes. Under the civil forfeiture process -- unlike such proceedings undertaken as part of criminal cases -- prosecutors are not required to convict a person of a crime in order to be awarded the money. Instead, the lower standards of proof required in civil proceedings apply.

The state's highest court ruled on Tuesday, however, that when the attorney general's office waited nine months from the date of the traffic stop and before filing the civil case, it violated Robert Miller's right to due process under the U.S. Constitution.

Miller was never charged with a crime in connection with the traffic stop.