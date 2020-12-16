Wyoming Supreme Court reverses vehicular homicide conviction, finds no proof of recklessness

The Wyoming Supreme Court reversed a decision Wednesday on an Interstate 80 truck crash that left one person dead in 2019. The court ruled there wasn’t enough evidence of recklessness to support the jury’s felony decision.
In November 2019, truck driver Tonya Hightower killed Vidal Madera of Laramie after colliding with his sedan with her semi truck on I-80. Hightower was sentenced by an Albany County judge to 10-20 years in prison after a jury found she purposely kept driving despite being tired.
The felony charge for aggravated homicide by vehicle requires proof that there was a conscious decision to drive recklessly. The Supreme Court’s review of the case reversed the jury’s decision after finding it was based primarily on jurors’ inferences rather than evidence.
Support Local Journalism
According to driving logs found in the truck, Hightower had only been driving for 11 minutes at the time of the crash. Logs show her and her husband, her driving partner, taking turns driving and sleeping in one- to two-hour intervals leading up to the accident.
"Though Ms. Hightower’s resting patterns may have been uncommon and could indicate “fatigue or tiredness,” they could just as possibly indicate she was alert following her rest," the court wrote in its ruling. "Because recklessness under (Wyoming law) does not logically spring from the State’s evidence or the inference Ms. Hightower fell asleep at the wheel, the State established a mere suspicion of Ms. Hightower’s guilt."
One of the state troopers who responded to the incident said Hightower did not know she had hit a car until he told her. He testified that she didn’t look impaired at the time, only shocked. She told troopers at the scene that she had taken two pills, hydrocodone and promethazine, but later told one of them she took them after the accident. Blood tests showed no signs of controlled substances in her system.
Troopers also pointed to tire marks and the crash site itself, which they say show she did not move the steering wheel or try to brake at all while the semi-truck was moving across rumble strips into the other lane and eventually off the road.
Hightower has been serving her sentence at the Wyoming Women’s Center since her conviction last November.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.