Wyoming Supreme Court reverses vehicular homicide conviction, finds no proof of recklessness

The Wyoming Supreme Court reversed a decision Wednesday on an Interstate 80 truck crash that left one person dead in 2019. The court ruled there wasn’t enough evidence of recklessness to support the jury’s felony decision.

In November 2019, truck driver Tonya Hightower killed Vidal Madera of Laramie after colliding with his sedan with her semi truck on I-80. Hightower was sentenced by an Albany County judge to 10-20 years in prison after a jury found she purposely kept driving despite being tired.

The felony charge for aggravated homicide by vehicle requires proof that there was a conscious decision to drive recklessly. The Supreme Court’s review of the case reversed the jury’s decision after finding it was based primarily on jurors’ inferences rather than evidence.

According to driving logs found in the truck, Hightower had only been driving for 11 minutes at the time of the crash. Logs show her and her husband, her driving partner, taking turns driving and sleeping in one- to two-hour intervals leading up to the accident.