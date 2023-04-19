JACKSON (WNE) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has upheld the first-degree sexual assault conviction of a Jackson man who was sentenced in September 2021.

Christopher Tarpey is serving 10 years in prison for the July 2020 rape. His trial was held in June 2021, and he argued that COVID-mandated restrictions violated his constitutional rights. Tarpey was sentenced on Sept. 13, 2021, and filed his notice of appeal the next day.

In a 26-page appeal decision rendered on Feb. 6, the Wyoming Supreme Court said Tarpey’s right to a public trial was not violated when Teton County District Court used an audio-only broadcast to provide public access to the proceedings.

“In this case, Tarpey knew about the District Court’s plan to partially close the courtroom, and he never objected to that partial closure or to the use of the audio broadcast, even though he had multiple opportunities to do so,” the Wyoming Supreme Court found.

Tarpey also took issue with how the victim advocate was allowed to sit next to the victim in the courtroom, which he said conveyed to the jury that she was a victim, whereas his friends and family were not allowed to attend his trial.

The Wyoming Supreme Court said Tarpey and his counsel never objected to the advocate being present, and Tarpey never asked that family or friends be allowed to attend.

“He was repeatedly advised his family members and friends would have to attend the trial remotely, and he never objected to this or any other of the District Court’s Covid-19 protocols,” the court stated.