Wyoming trooper injured in shootout released from hospital

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured in a Friday afternoon shooting has been released from the hospital, his agency announced.

The trooper, who was not identified, is expected to make a full recovery.

The trooper stopped a car around 3:30 p.m. Friday on Sinks Canyon Road in Lander, according to the patrol. Within a short time, the trooper and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

The suspect died in the shooting, the details of which have not been released by the highway patrol. The patrol hasn't yet specified what led up to the shooting, nor why the vehicle was stopped by the trooper.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the law enforcement inquiry into the incident. The division usually investigates police shootings in Wyoming before turning over findings to local prosecutors, who make the final determination whether any charges are warranted.

