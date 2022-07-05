Wyoming woman accused of leaving baby in car overnight in freezing temperatures

A Laramie woman arrested on charges of child abuse allegedly left a 6-month old baby overnight in a car with windows cracked as temperatures dropped below freezing, causing apparent brain injuries, according to an investigator's affidavit filed in Carbon County.

Danisha Bynum now faces two counts of child endangerment as well as felony charges of child abuse and methamphetamine possession.

Her case is set for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Rawlins.

According to the affidavit, Carbon County sheriff's deputies received a tip from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office on May 21, reporting possible child abuse at a campground in the Miracle Mile area, north of Seminoe Dam.

Bynum and a man had gone to Wyoming Medical Center with the 6-month-old, who appeared to have trauma-related injuries. Though the adults said the injuries were caused by the baby's 5-year-old sister dropping her, medical staff said they disagreed and alerted local police.

According to investigators, Bynum and the man had slept in a tent at the campsite the night before, and left the two children in the back seat of a car nearby with at least one window "either all the way open or partially open." Bynum turned the car on when she went to sleep in the tent, she told investigators.

The affidavit notes it had snowed in the area the night before, and temperatures dipped into the mid-20s that night with "blizzard like" conditions.

In the morning, the man found the baby moved to the front seat of the car wearing only a diaper, though she had been in a onesie the night before. Her sister told investigators the baby was not breathing when she tried to wake her up.

"Based on the reported timeframe identified during the investigation, both minor children were unaccompanied in the vehicle for anywhere from eight (8) to fourteen (14) hours," the affidavit said.

Bynum and the man tried to make the baby respond by dipping her in the river, and stopped at a Loaf N Jug looking for electrolyte drink Pedialyte on their way to the hospital.

Investigators found more than three grams of meth at the scene, and Bynum said she had smoked marijuana and drank alcohol the night before. She was on supervised probation at the time, following a drug delivery conviction from Laramie.

The baby, court documents say, had bruises and scratches along the left side of her body and heavy contusions on the left side of her head. Bynum later said she thought the injuries came from the baby's older sister hitting her with a unicorn toy, but investigators said it was "unlikely" the sister had caused the severe injuries.

Medical staff found the baby had "limited neurological activity" and was having trouble breathing on her own. She was taken to Denver Children's Hospital, where an assessment found she would need life support to survive. According to court documents, her brain injury seemed to be caused by hypothermic hypoxia, or low levels of oxygen in the body's tissues.

The children were taken into protective custody with the Department of Family Services, a release last week from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office said.

Bynum is in custody in Carbon County on a $100,000 cash bond, court documents show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 5

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.