Wyoming's first Black woman promoted prison warden sues for workplace discrimination

A former warden at the Wyoming Honor Farm, a minimum-security prison in Riverton, is suing the Wyoming Department of Corrections for workplace discrimination that led to wrongful termination.

Ruby Ziegler, 58, is a Black, Christian woman who has been diagnosed with occipital neuralgia. This is a cognizable disability, recognized by the ADA, in which the nerves that run through the scalp are injured or inflamed. A motion as soft as brushing hair can trigger pain.

Ziegler worked for the department for 13 years, her attorney said in an official complaint earlier this month. But when she was promoted to warden in 2016, she feels she started facing discrimination based on her race, sex, religion, age and disability.

She was one of only two Black women working at the Wyoming Department of Corrections during her employment, her attorney said. Ziegler was simultaneously the first Black woman promoted to warden and the second Black warden in the department’s history.

They now have 15 staff members who have identified themselves as Black, said Paul Martin, Wyoming Department of Corrections spokesperson. Three of those are women.

"It should be pointed out that there are senior staff counted in this number," Martin said. "For example, Mr. Eddie Wilson just retired as Prison Division Administrator, Warden [Neicole] Molden at WSP as well as the facility Major are all counted in these numbers."

Ziegler's attorney said, during her tenure as warden, there were “...restrictions on her personal time when she was not working to which white male wardens, male wardens generally or similarly situated white male administrative employees were not restricted."

Ziegler lists several events that created a hostile working environment.

Seven years after Ziegler’s initial health diagnosis, a white female corrections officer made a formal complaint that Ziegler was “unsafe” at work because of her condition. The Deputy Prison Administrator decided she was unfit to operate a state vehicle as a result.

She alleges that when she attempted to explain that the department had notice of her disability for years prior, the administrator called her “contentious” and threatened to terminate her because of her condition.

The administrator is accused of engaging in a pattern of retaliation against her, even threatening “to tear the door to her office off its hinges,” the complaint said.

Ziegler later received complaints that she made biblical references that were making staff uncomfortable — saying “bless you” in response to a sneeze and playing music in her office that a staff member interpreted as religious.

A white female colleague was fired from her position as Health Services Administrator in 2019. She advised Ziegler that she believed she had been terminated because a corrections officer serving as captain was having an extramarital affair with another medical services supervisor.

Ziegler wanted the department to conduct an investigation, but the administrator prohibited her from doing so because “it would turn her staff against her,” her attorney said.

She was ultimately placed on administrative leave in July 2019 after that final incident and fired one month later.

Ziegler was replaced by a white man, the complaint said.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections "does not make comments pertaining to ongoing litigation,” Martin said.

Ziegler, and her lawyer, Mary Elizabeth Galvan, also declined to comment.

