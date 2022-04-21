Yellowstone contractor sentenced to 44 months in prison for assault in park

A former Yellowstone construction contractor is set to serve nearly four years in prison for assaulting someone during an attempted kidnapping in the national park last year.

Gregory Michael Samuel Toth was sentenced to 44 months behind bars on Monday for the October incident. A federal judge also mandated three years of supervised release following his prison time, as well as a $500 fine.

Toth, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's office, was living in a contractor trailer at Fishing Bridge RV Park on Yellowstone Lake at the time.

According to court filings, Toth assaulted a coworker and friend he accused of sleeping with his ex-girlfriend. The coworker told investigators that Toth entered his trailer early in the morning of Oct. 1, threw him down, choked him and held a knife to his throat.

Toth initially faced six charges in the case, including marijuana possession, driving under the influence and having an open container in the park. A grand jury indicted him in November on charges of kidnapping and assault with intent to commit a felony, but the kidnapping charge was dismissed in the judge's ruling Monday.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

