"Zero tolerance" impaired driving operation planned for Border War Saturday

Law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado will be on the lookout for impaired drivers during this weekend’s Border War rivalry game.

Agencies in Wyoming’s Albany and Laramie counties as well as Colorado’s Larimer and Weld counties are planning a “zero tolerance” impaired driving enforcement operation on Saturday.

Officers will be on the roads before, during and after the matchup between the Wyoming Cowboys and Colorado State University. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol’s Colonel Kebin Haller, one in three deaths on Wyoming roads in 2020 and 2021 are directly related to impaired driving.

“Make the right decision and don’t drive impaired,” Haller said in a statement released Monday. “Law enforcement will continue to enforce impaired driving with zero tolerance.”

Those needing a sober ride in Laramie — students or not — can get a free lift with the University of Wyoming’s SafeRide program by calling 307-766-7433. Designated drivers, taxis and ride share services are also safe alternatives to getting behind the wheel drunk or otherwise impaired.

Agencies set to participate in the operation include: Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Police Department, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Department, Loveland Police Department, CSU Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, and the Colorado State Patrol.

