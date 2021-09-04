'Crisis level' of COVID patients prompts southwest Wyoming hospital to bar most visitors

Facing an "overwhelming increase" in COVID-19 patients, the hospital serving Rock Springs on Friday opened an additional unit to treat infected patients and banned visitors in most circumstances.

The moves come after an emergency meeting Friday afternoon of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Incident Command team, the hospital said.

"We are at a crisis level," Kim White, the hospital's emergency services director, said in a statement. "We appreciate the patience."

The southwest Wyoming hospital was treating 16 COVID patients on Friday afternoon and had opened its same-day surgery unit as an additional coronavirus ward.

The facility had already halted elective surgeries due to the rising number of COVID patients. Emergent and urgent care patients were being treated on a case-by-case basis, the hospital said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The emergency room staff is extremely busy keeping up with the number of people presenting in the ER,” White said in the statement. “Extra members of the hospital’s healthcare team have been brought in to help cover the influx.”

By Friday evening, the leadership team had opted to prohibit visitors until further notice with one exception: one visitor would be allowed with obstetrics patients.