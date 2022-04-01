Critical response: Water failure could take years to fix, city says to expect restrictions

RAWLINS — A critical failure of the city of Rawlins' water system that created an emergency that saw much of Rawlins and Sinclair without potable water for nearly a week in early March will take years to fully fix.

“We estimate it will take three to five years to make all the necessary repairs to our water infrastructure,” the city says in its “Water Infrastructure and 2022 Critical Water Even Report” released this week.

Customers were asked to limit their water usage to help recharge the city’s water tanks and reservoirs, while the low-pressure event resulted in a boil water advisory and plea for people to keep their water usage as low as possible. While the emergency has been contained, the city is asking residents to continue to practice water conservation for the foreseeable future.

“By pulling together, our community made it through the critical event, but we must stick together by conserving water for the long haul if we are to make it through the underlying problems,” the report says.

The city also thanks the many residents, volunteers and nonprofit groups that worked to help others during the crisis.

City staff continue to search for answers and solutions to Rawlins' water problems. “We have heard from our community and we empathize with you as we navigate this frustrating and disappointing situation,” the report says.

It also says that pointing fingers won’t help fix the situation.

“It doesn’t matter who is at fault, knowing that wouldn’t help fix one leak,” Mayor Terry Weickum says in the report. “However, I do know that it is our responsibility to fix it.”

The Rawlins City Council and staff “are doing everything in our power to repair our springs collection system in the Sage Creek Basin and the 32-mile pipeline which brings our water into town,” according to the report.

Wintertime water use by customers in Rawlins and Sinclair averages about 900 gallons a minute, or about 1 million gallons a day. During summertime, even when conserving water, the communities consume about 2,800 to 4,000 gallons a minute, or 4 million to 6 million gallons a day.

That means the upcoming summer season will see nearly four times the demand on the city's water system.

As of now without repairs on the Sage Creek Basin’s 10,000 feet of woodstave pipeline, the city averages 1,500 gallons of flow between the springs and wells, the report says.

“Although flow will increase with the wood pipeline replacement and with the spring thaw, you can see that we are currently significantly short of meeting our lowest typical summer demands,” according to the report. “The reduced flow will be more problematic (later this year) as our reservoirs are not full due to our repairs this winter.”

Until the underlying infrastructure failures are addressed, Rawlins and Sinclair residents can expect their water supply to continue to be impacted. This also is likely to prompt the city council to enact ordinance changes to require conservation.

Those rules could include water restrictions.

For the upcoming summer, the city says it’s important to know its water is safe and that the treatment plant is working.

“You can drink your water without concerns,” the report says, adding that “you can likely expect water restrictions this summer.”

The city reports a consequence of residents not following any restrictions imposed to curtail water usage while the system is being repaired would be that the EPA “will likely require we build a $10-plus million chemical-heavy water treatment plant, which would be prohibitively costly.”

