Crook County treasurer arrested

The special agent spoke with County Clerk Linda Fritz, who was able to show him pertinent information on the county’s vehicle registration system.

The tabs were allegedly originally issued to a customer on January 29. On March 3, the system showed that the sticker was lost in the mail and a new sticker had been issued.

The special agent asked if it was possible for Kuhl to change the system to show the vehicle as having current registration. Fritz responded that it would be possible; however, the date and time on the bottom of the screen would show when it was changed.

The special agent conducted a non-custodial interview with Kuhl in her office. Kuhl was advised that she was not under arrest and could choose not to answer any questions. When asked about the license plate tabs, Kuhl allegedly responded that she has several vehicles registered to her and her husband “and that she must have placed the wrong tabs” on this vehicle.

“Kuhl advised agents that she did not remember purchasing current registration [for the vehicle] and that she had no explanation of how the tab ended up on her vehicle,” said the agent’s report.

Kuhl allegedly confirmed the information about the tab originally being issued to someone else and then being listed as lost in the mail.