Crowds cheer on 'Freedom Convoy' as it passes through Gillette

GILLETTE — They arrived in pickups and hatch-backs, carrying American flags and protest signs. Many brought along their children. They parked along the outskirts of Gillette’s Cam-plex facility Thursday, awaiting the “American Freedom Convoy.”

The convoy is one of many currently traveling across the nation with the intent to converge on Washington.

A “Freedom Convoy” and protest in Canada last month paralyzed traffic between Detroit and Ontario, Canada, on Ambassador Bridge, North America’s busiest land border crossing. The protest arose from a mandate implemented earlier that month requiring truckers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo a two-week quarantine when crossing the border from the U.S. into Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared a national emergency in response to the blockage, and within days, the crossing was reopened.

But simmering indignation over vaccine mandates, masking requirements and other COVID restrictions in the U.S. were fodder for the movement to catch fire across the states.

The American Freedom Convoy started its journey in Spokane, Washington, and passed through Bozeman and Billings, Montana. After its stop in Gillette Thursday afternoon, the convoy headed for South Dakota.

Gillette native Katrina Bears was waiting for the arrival of the convoy in the CAM-plex parking lot with coworkers, her family and two tow trucks that she operates as part of her business, Draggin Towing and Recovery.

Bears has been following the convoy through Facebook, but said she doesn’t know anyone who was directly participating.

“We’re just supporting what they’re doing,” she said. “You know, getting rid of the vaccine mandates and trying to open up the workforce.”

“We’re Wyoming natives, and we’re more about freedom and letting the virus run its course.”

Former President Donald Trump loomed large over the event. In the driver’s side window of one of the tow trucks, colored yellow and black, was a profile cutout of Trump, his mouth open as if mid-yell. There were flags standing upright on the perimeter of the truck’s bed: “#FJB, Let’s Go Brandon,” “Trump 2024: The Revenge Tour.”

Robert and Robby Noriega, father and son, sat in the flatbed of their truck.

Robert said he worked for Transpro Burgener Trucking until his retirement in 2015. He picked up materials in Heber and Orem, Utah, and drove on Interstate 80 to deliver them to a quarry in Longmont, Colorado.

Robert’s concerns seemed less focused on vaccine mandates, which the federal government has as of now only put in place for health care workers and government employees, and more focused on the general impact of the pandemic on truckers. The Supreme Court ruled in January that the federal government could not impose a vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more.

“There are shortages at grocery stores, shortages of products, shortages of fuel,” Robert said. “As a trucker, that has a big impact on you.”

Sirena Cooley and Emilee Hutchinson, sitting in the trunk of a hatchback, work as a nurse and a certified nursing assistant, respectively. Cooley said she is exempt from getting the vaccine for religious reasons. Hutchinson was not able to get an exemption, but both of them said they were frustrated with the vaccine requirement.

Besides the vaccine, Cooley also said she was burnt out from working in health care. She put it simply: “No staff, underpaid, overwhelmed.”

A cacophony of honking interrupted Cooley as a line of trucks started barreling down the road in front of the Cam-plex facility, snaking around its perimeter and parking in front of the Wyoming Center under a giant American flag that was suspended in the air.

Onlookers began congregating in the parking lot, towing around signs: FREEDOM ISN’T FREE. GOD BLESS YOU. WYO TRUCKERS. DON’T TREAD ON ME. BIDEN’S A B****. A little girl wearing pink cowboy boots walked around nearby with a sign nearly as tall as her: JAIL CORRUPT POLITICIANS.

J.R. Cole, a trucker, said he and his wife started organizing the convoy about a month ago along with other truckers across the U.S. and that their following has been spread by word-of-mouth.

“We tried to make a registry at first, but people were afraid of sharing their names because of what happened in Canada,” he said.

Mike Nagel, a trucker who transports structural steel mostly in Washington, said he was “sick and tired of the government constantly taking away our freedoms.”

It seemed that being sick and tired is much of what drove people out of their homes and across the country.

“Everybody’s been waiting for someone to take a stand,” Cole said.

