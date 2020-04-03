Curling event nixed; Gillette to host in 2022

GILLETTE (WNE) — USA Curling has cancelled the 2020 Arena National Championships, which were scheduled to take place from April 27 to May 2 in Gillette, because of concerns about the coronavirus.
It had originally been postponed on March 13.
“With the health of our community taking utmost priority, it has been decided that the event will not be rescheduled due to so many uncertainties at this time,” USA Curling said in a press release.
Although Gillette won’t be hosting the event this year, it will get another shot in the future. It’s been announced as the host of the 2022 Arena National Championships.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!