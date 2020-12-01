Cuts threaten storied UW writing program

“It matters what’s taken back out into the world,” Fraysier said.

Program supporters hope the university will abandon the idea over the course of a coming review. The UW board of trustees gave the proposed cuts an initial approval on Nov. 12. UW rules require a 120-day review period before the trustees consider a finalized proposal.

New president Ed Seidel and UW’s interim provost Anne Alexander will decide which proposals will advance to the trustees after a deliberation that includes input from department heads and faculty, Alexander said.

The MFA program was proposed for elimination because it graduates a small number of students each year — just 26 in the last five years — Alexander said.

The scale of the budget cuts means the university is in “existential crisis mode,” Alexander said, and requires the university to reassess what it can achieve for the state. UW must find at least $42.3 million in savings for now, and it’s likely it will see more budget cuts in the future.

“We just don’t have the money anymore to do the things we did in the past,” she said. “We have to look hard at everything, and these folks have not been singled out.”