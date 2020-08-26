Cuts will result in roughly 20 to 30 layoffs of Wyoming state workers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roughly 20 to 30 state workers will lose their jobs as a result of the state budget cuts finalized Wednesday, a spokesman for Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said.

The layoffs mark the first time since the 1980s that state workers will lose their jobs as a result of budget reductions. Past rounds of cuts were managed by eliminating vacant positions or by shuffling workers between agencies.

On Wednesday, Gordon finalized more than $250 million in cuts made in response to a massive revenue shortfall brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and a downturn in the energy industry that Wyoming relies on to fuel major parts of its economy. Gordon described the cuts as “agonizing” but noted he was required by the state’s constitution to balance the budget.

“I recognize the impact these cuts will have on Wyoming families and I am truly saddened that we had to make them,” he said in a statement sent out prior to his press conference.

The cuts include the elimination of 274 positions, Gordon told reporters at a Wednesday afternoon press conference. Of those, 247 are full-time positions.