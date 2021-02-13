DACA hopefuls, recipients and supporters cautiously optimistic under new administration

CHEYENNE – Joselyne Gutierrez can’t leave her house without a cloud of paranoia looming over her, and it has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My mom can’t drive because she has all kinds of health problems, so I have to drive around, and I’m always just thinking of being pulled over by a cop asking questions,” Gutierrez said. “It makes me always, in the back of my head, think ‘Oh, no, what’s going to happen? Are they going to send me back to Mexico?’”

Gutierrez moved to the U.S. legally from Mexico as a baby, but because her parents moved back and forth between the two countries several times for work — and because it’s expensive to maintain a work visa — they weren’t able to maintain official residency documents for Gutierrez.

Because she doesn’t have a Social Security card, she can’t have a driver’s license or work other than picking up odd jobs here and there. That’s why she applied for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program under the Trump administration, but faced problems with missing information. Now that President Joe Biden is in office, Gutierrez feels more hopeful that she could obtain DACA status.