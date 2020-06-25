Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 44 new cases, 30 new recoveries

There are now 1,326 cases — 1,052 confirmed and 274 probable — and 996 recoveries — 781 confirmed and 215 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 20 deaths.

As of Wednesday, there have been 40,154 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming: 19,846 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 20,308 reported by other labs. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (186 in 100,000) is seventh-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Less than three-fourths of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 75.1% when factoring in probable figures.

Patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties.