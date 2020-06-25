Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 44 new cases, 30 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 44 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 36 and the number of probable cases rising by eight, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
The record comes amid a surge in cases in Wyoming that began in early June.
It’s the highest single-day increase in confirmed cases and second-highest increase in total cases, trailing only the day the department first introduced probable cases (82 on April 8). The previous high for confirmed cases in one day was 27, a number the state last reached Monday.
Thirty new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 22 confirmed and eight probable.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wyoming remained at seven Thursday.
New confirmed cases were reported in Sweetwater (9), Fremont (6), Natrona (5), Park (4), Uinta (4), Laramie (3), Teton (3), Sheridan (1) and Campbell (1).
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are now 1,326 cases — 1,052 confirmed and 274 probable — and 996 recoveries — 781 confirmed and 215 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 20 deaths.
As of Wednesday, there have been 40,154 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming: 19,846 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 20,308 reported by other labs. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (186 in 100,000) is seventh-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Less than three-fourths of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 75.1% when factoring in probable figures.
Patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties.
The virus has disproportionately affected people of color throughout the United States, a trend that is also reflected in Wyoming’s data. More than 52% of confirmed cases in Wyoming are white, 28.7% are American Indian, 13.4% are Hispanic, 1.1% are Black, 0.7% are Asian, and 0.4% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander The racial identities of 5.9% of confirmed cases in Wyoming are not known, and 3.6% of confirmed cases identified as other races. According to 2019 census estimates, Wyoming’s population is 83.8% white (not Hispanic/Latino), 10.1% Hispanic/Latino, 2.7% American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.3% Black, 1.1% Asian and 2.2% two or more races.
In 50.1% of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. Community spread has been attributed to 18.6% of the cases. In another 10.4% of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. The Health Department attributes 5.1% of cases to communal living. In 8.7% of Wyoming’s cases, health officials don’t how the person was exposed to the virus, and 10.6% of cases are pending investigation.
