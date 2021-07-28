Data shows Wyoming renters at risk with eviction moratorium set to expire (copy)

A federal ban on evictions is set to expire this weekend as new data suggests two out of every five Wyoming renters could be at risk of losing their housing.
Estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau suggest more than 37% of Wyomingites are at risk of eviction or foreclosure as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium comes to an end. The estimate comes from a statistical model based on over 500 survey responses from Wyoming residents.
Those statistical models estimate 43% of Wyoming renters are somewhat or very likely to be evicted from their homes in the next two months. The Census Bureau data is accompanied by a high margin of error, meaning the bureau isn’t fully confident in the accuracy of the figures.
Still, local experts say evictions are happening in Wyoming, and they’ll likely increase when the moratorium officially expires this month.
“We are still dealing with evictions,” Samantha Daniels, an attorney for Legal Aid of Wyoming, said. “I expect an uptick, I expect we’re going to spend a lot of time in court.”
Daniels works specifically with participants of the state’s emergency rental assistance program, who automatically qualify for Legal Aid assistance once they enter that program.
She added that predicting what the next month will hold is “a crystal ball question” that she genuinely could not answer, saying it’s hard to predict how different landlords will respond to the moratorium expiring.
The Census Bureau survey also aligns with state data showing roughly 37% of renter households are cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their monthly income on housing costs.
Rachel Girt, a contracted spokesperson for the state’s rental assistance program, said more applications have been coming in over the last two weeks. She added they are expecting an uptick when the moratorium officially ends, but they “have no data to quantify the extent.”
The Trump Administration’s CARES Act launched the first eviction moratorium in March 2020, which expired that July. The CDC then issued its own eviction ban beginning in September, which has been extended a number of times since enacted.
The ban is set to expire Saturday. Politico reported Tuesday that Congressional Democrats are pushing the White House to extend the moratorium again, though when the CDC extended the eviction ban in June, it said it would likely be the last time.
The Wyoming Department of Family Services since April has been working to distribute $180 million in federal pandemic aid to assist renters, but fewer than 40% of applications have been approved and $2.3 million has been paid out.
The program has surpassed a previous attempt by the state to provide rental assistance. Last year, a $15 million fund meant for rent and mortgage payments ultimately paid out less than $2 million by the end of 2020 amid strict qualifying criteria and a complicated application process.
The new program has provided 425 landlords with direct rent payments — to the tune of $1.7 million, or 76% of the program’s total payments.
Girt said eviction is a growing concern among program applicants, but that residents can still apply for help.
“Their main concern is if they do get evicted, there isn’t enough available affordable housing, which may leave them homeless,” she said via email.
Someone qualifies for rental assistance if they’ve been financially impacted by the pandemic, their household income is less than 80% of the area median income and they are at risk of housing insecurity.
