Data shows Wyoming renters at risk with eviction moratorium set to expire

A federal ban on evictions is set to expire this weekend as new data suggests two out of every five Wyoming renters could be at risk of losing their housing.

Estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau suggest more than 37% of Wyomingites are at risk of eviction or foreclosure as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium comes to an end. The estimate comes from a statistical model based on over 500 survey responses from Wyoming residents.

Those statistical models estimate 43% of Wyoming renters are somewhat or very likely to be evicted from their homes in the next two months. The Census Bureau data is accompanied by a high margin of error, meaning the bureau isn’t fully confident in the accuracy of the figures.

Still, local experts say evictions are happening in Wyoming, and they’ll likely increase when the moratorium officially expires this month.

“We are still dealing with evictions,” Samantha Daniels, an attorney for Legal Aid of Wyoming, said. “I expect an uptick, I expect we’re going to spend a lot of time in court.”