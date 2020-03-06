Death of Northern Arapaho woman ruled accidental, FBI says

The news comes amid increased attention at the state and national level to the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls movement. That attention in Wyoming since last year has so far resulted in a task force to study the problem and legislation to partly address the crisis at the state level.

Wagon's death also follows the January 2019 double homicide of her sister, Jocelyn Watt, and brother-in-law Rudy Perez, inside their Riverton home. No arrests have been made in the shootings, but the deaths caused Wagon to become involved in raising awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous people, according to Wagon's online obituary.