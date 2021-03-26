Deaths in Wyoming spiked in 2020

Wyoming recorded significantly more deaths in 2020 than in the prior year, new figures from the Wyoming Department of Health show.

The state documented 5,983 deaths last year — an increase of 862, or 16%, compared with the year prior. While increases do occur from year to year, this year's was notably larger, a health department official noted in a statement released Friday.

“Our data has shown steady, small increases in deaths for several years largely due to our state’s aging population,” said Guy Beaudoin, the Vital Statistics Services deputy state registrar with the health department. “But before the COVID-19 pandemic hit we never would have predicted the large jump we saw in 2020.”

COVID-19 was a clear driver of the increase. The health department says the deaths of 528 Wyoming residents were tied to the virus last year. The coronavirus was the third-leading cause of death among Wyomingites in 2020 after heart disease and cancer. Ranking fourth was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, followed by various types of accidents.