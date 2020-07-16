Deaths of Sweetwater, Fremont county residents from coronavirus confirmed Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Sweetwater County woman and a Fremont County man have both died from the novel coronavirus, the state Health Department announced Thursday, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 24.

The Sweetwater County woman was in her 90s and lived in Green River, according to an announcement from the Sweetwater County District Board of Health. She is the second Sweetwater County resident to die from the disease this week.

The Fremont County man was described by the Wyoming Health Department as an "older man" who had "health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19." He had been hospitalized in another state at the time of his death. He is the 10th Fremont County resident to die of the virus.

Wyoming has now recorded 24 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The Sweetwater County woman initially tested positive on July 7 and was in fair condition while managing her symptoms at home, the announcement states. Her condition deteriorated and her symptoms, which included body aches, fatigue and a cough, worsened enough that she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. She died Wednesday afternoon.