Deer Creek 2 fire reaches approximately 3,000 acres with little containment

A 3,000-acre wildfire is burning across three Wyoming counties with little containment as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Deer Creek 2 fire, which spans federal, state and private lands across Campbell, Sheridan and Johnson Counties, has grown roughly 2,500 acres since Monday evening.

More accurate acreage and containment numbers will be available later Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Melanie Wilmer, the public information officer for the Campbell County Fire Department, said the leading theory is that the blaze was sparked by a burning coal seam in Campbell County, and the surrounding area was dry enough for it to take off.

Deer Creek 2 has not caused any road or railroad closures yet, nor has it forced the few ranchers who live in the area to evacuate.

Hot and dry conditions, in addition to the landscape, are hampering containment efforts.

“The terrain out there is very difficult. It’s basically straight up straight down,” Wilmer said.

Arvada, one of the towns closest to the fire, issued an excessive heat warning Tuesday, as the temperature reached a high of 105 degrees.

