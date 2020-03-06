Defending state champ Farson upends Encampment in Class 1A boys semis

Dayne Anderson’s 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds remaining pulled Encampment within 40-39, but Carson Jones, Trevor’s cousin, made two free throws and the Tigers missed a desperation 3 at the buzzer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the late game, Upton took on Saratoga.

Late Thursday

Midway through the third quarter of the evening’s last quarterfinal game, Upton found itself trailing St. Stephens 41-35 with the Eagles faithful fully engaged at the Casper Events Center.

Less than 10 minutes later on the game clock, the East Regional champion Bobcats led 62-44 and the St. Stephens starters were relegated to the bench, helpless to stop the onslaught in what ended as a 66-50 Upton victory.

“I was thinking to myself that we needed to make a change to get (St. Stephens) a little more uncomfortable,” Upton coach Joe Samuelson said. “I was going to wait until the end of the quarter, but the guys did it on their own. They just turned up the pressure and that’s what did it for us.”

The Bobcats’ full-court pressure not only resulted in turnovers — St. Stephens committed 15 in the second half and 24 for the game — but led to uncontested fast-break layups.