Defending state champ Farson upends Encampment in Class 1A boys semis

Encampment knew it wasn’t going to be easy.
The Tigers entered Friday’s semifinals game of the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Boys Basketball Championships with three victories over Southwest Conference rival Farson on the season.
The Pronghorns made sure the Tigers didn’t get No. 4. Defending state champion Farson shut down Encampment and made just enough shots, including its final four free throws, to hold on for a 42-39 victory at Jerry Dalton Gym.
Encampment scored the game’s first four points, which would equal the largest lead of the game for either team until the final minute. Koye Gilbert made 1 of 2 free throws to give the Tigers a 31-27 lead after three quarters and Trevor Jones’ baseline layup gave the Pronghorns a 37-33 advantage midway through the fourth quarter.
“I want the ball in those situations,” Jones said. “I feel useless if I’m just standing out there, so I wanted the ball.”
Obviously, it runs in the family. Hagen Jones, Trevor’s older brother, hit a buzzer-beater last year to lift Farson over Encampment in the state championship game.
The Pronghorns didn’t need the late-game heroics Friday, but it sure did help to have the younger Jones on the court. While Farson shot just 30 percent (15 of 50) from the floor, Jones and Parker Clawson combined to score 35 points on 13-of-29 shooting.
Dayne Anderson’s 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds remaining pulled Encampment within 40-39, but Carson Jones, Trevor’s cousin, made two free throws and the Tigers missed a desperation 3 at the buzzer.
In the late game, Upton took on Saratoga.
Late Thursday
Midway through the third quarter of the evening’s last quarterfinal game, Upton found itself trailing St. Stephens 41-35 with the Eagles faithful fully engaged at the Casper Events Center.
Less than 10 minutes later on the game clock, the East Regional champion Bobcats led 62-44 and the St. Stephens starters were relegated to the bench, helpless to stop the onslaught in what ended as a 66-50 Upton victory.
“I was thinking to myself that we needed to make a change to get (St. Stephens) a little more uncomfortable,” Upton coach Joe Samuelson said. “I was going to wait until the end of the quarter, but the guys did it on their own. They just turned up the pressure and that’s what did it for us.”
The Bobcats’ full-court pressure not only resulted in turnovers — St. Stephens committed 15 in the second half and 24 for the game — but led to uncontested fast-break layups.
Senior Isaiah Brooks, who came into the game averaging just 2.9 points on the season, had back-to-back drives to the rim and then found his sophomore brother Luca for a breakaway layup to give Upton a 43-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“I don’t really look to score,” Isaiah said, “but I can score when we need it. And I felt like we needed it at that point.”
The Eagles tied the game on two free throws, but then the Bobcats’ blitz took over. Jess Claycomb had four layups and Luca Brooks hit three long-range 3-pointers to make it 62-44 with less than 3 minutes remaining.
“Energy and rebounding, that’s all it took,” Luca, who tied Claycomb for game-high scoring honors with 20 points, explained. “And my shot wasn’t falling the first three quarters, but I’m always ready to let it fly. If I’m open I’m shooting it.”
