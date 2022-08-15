Deluge causes flooding in Laramie

LARAMIE (WNE) –- A Saturday afternoon thunderstorm brought heavy rain and hail to Laramie, prompting some areas of the city to experience flooding as storm drains struggled to keep up with the brief, but intense, deluge.

Reports were that parts of downtown had some flooding, along with other areas around the city.

The Laramie Police Department at one time was warning people to steer clear of 3rd and 4th streets north of Harney Street because of the flooding.

The storm came with a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service, but as of press time there had been no reports of damage.

A measurement of just how much rain the area received also hadn’t been reported to the National Weather Service.