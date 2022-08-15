 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Deluge causes flooding in Laramie

  • 0

LARAMIE (WNE) –- A Saturday afternoon thunderstorm brought heavy rain and hail to Laramie, prompting some areas of the city to experience flooding as storm drains struggled to keep up with the brief, but intense, deluge.

Reports were that parts of downtown had some flooding, along with other areas around the city.

The Laramie Police Department at one time was warning people to steer clear of 3rd and 4th streets north of Harney Street because of the flooding.

The storm came with a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service, but as of press time there had been no reports of damage.

A measurement of just how much rain the area received also hadn’t been reported to the National Weather Service.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Motorcyclist rides off cliff, dies on Teton Pass

Motorcyclist rides off cliff, dies on Teton Pass

Roger Davis, 56, was traveling eastbound into Jackson when Wyoming Highway Patrol received the call at 11:44 a.m. Highway patrol said Davis was returning from West Yellowstone, Montana, to his home in Georgia at the time of the crash.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists propose 'space bubble' shield to protect Earth from climate change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News