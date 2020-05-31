Demands for food, child care assistance growing in Wyoming

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Vital social services like child care assistance and the supplemental nutrition assistance program, or SNAP, are experiencing growing pressures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt told lawmakers recently, likely requiring additional state dollars to match rising demand statewide.

According to figures presented to the Joint Committee on Labor, Health and Social Services, family enrollment in programs like SNAP, which provides food to needy families, experienced sharp increases between the months of March and April that will likely continue into the summer.

Plans are in motion to help mitigate those problems. A number of measures implemented by the United States Department of Agriculture have increased the flexibility of the program in recent months and, more recently, First Lady Jennie Gordon’s office has helped to organize tens of thousands of dollars to help feed young people around the state. However, the overall number of SNAP recipients has risen sharply while the number of households receiving those benefits have remained relatively stable, indicating that demand is growing among full families as well as individuals.