Democrat Ben-David nets Biden endorsement in U.S. Senate contest

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Merav Ben-David in her bid against Republican Cynthia Lummis.
"Dr. Merav Ben-David is an accomplished scientist, teacher, and leader," Biden said in an endorsement posted to Ben-David's social media accounts over the weekend. "Her experience and expertise will be an enormous asset to the Senate."
Biden's endorsement is not a presidential candidates' first foray into Wyoming politics this cycle: Lummis was endorsed by President Donald Trump back in August and, earlier this year, Ben-David netted an endorsement from onetime presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. Numerous alumni from the Warren campaign currently work for the Ben-David campaign.
Support Local Journalism
The underdog in this November's elections, the Democratic Ben-David faces a fundraising and name recognition battle against Lummis, who represented Wyoming in the House of Representatives for eight years before deciding against reelection in 2016.
While Ben-David has seen an upswell in grassroots fundraising since the August primaries, Lummis -- thanks to substantial support from a number of political action committees -- holds a significant monetary advantage over her Democratic challenger, raising more money in the last three months than her opponent has raised all campaign, according to campaign finance data.
However, Ben-David's campaign has received some national attention in recent weeks: On Monday, the University of Wyoming ecologist was featured in a lengthy profile in Science Magazine discussing the lack of scientists in elected office. On the campaign trail, Ben-David has sought to differentiate herself from Lummis in her support for a sound transition from fossil fuels, an energy source championed by Lummis.
Despite the endorsement, Ben-David faces a stiff challenge in November. Wyoming has not elected a Democrat to the Senate in roughly a half century and, in the years since, has rarely come close to it.
The election is Nov. 3.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!