Democrat Ben-David nets Biden endorsement in U.S. Senate contest
Democrat Ben-David nets Biden endorsement in U.S. Senate contest

Election 2020 Wyoming

Merav Ben-David poses for a photo on Aug. 10 in Cheyenne. Ben-David won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Wyoming on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Ben-David faces Republican former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis in the general election.

 Mead Gruver, Associated Press

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Merav Ben-David in her bid against Republican Cynthia Lummis.

"Dr. Merav Ben-David is an accomplished scientist, teacher, and leader," Biden said in an endorsement posted to Ben-David's social media accounts over the weekend. "Her experience and expertise will be an enormous asset to the Senate." 

Biden's endorsement is not a presidential candidates' first foray into Wyoming politics this cycle: Lummis was endorsed by President Donald Trump back in August and, earlier this year, Ben-David netted an endorsement from onetime presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. Numerous alumni from the Warren campaign currently work for the Ben-David campaign. 

The underdog in this November's elections, the Democratic Ben-David faces a fundraising and name recognition battle against Lummis, who represented Wyoming in the House of Representatives for eight years before deciding against reelection in 2016.

While Ben-David has seen an upswell in grassroots fundraising since the August primaries, Lummis -- thanks to substantial support from a number of political action committees -- holds a significant monetary advantage over her Democratic challenger, raising more money in the last three months than her opponent has raised all campaign, according to campaign finance data. 

However, Ben-David's campaign has received some national attention in recent weeks: On Monday, the University of Wyoming ecologist was featured in a lengthy profile in Science Magazine discussing the lack of scientists in elected office. On the campaign trail, Ben-David has sought to differentiate herself from Lummis in her support for a sound transition from fossil fuels, an energy source championed by Lummis.

Despite the endorsement, Ben-David faces a stiff challenge in November. Wyoming has not elected a Democrat to the Senate in roughly a half century and, in the years since, has rarely come close to it.

The election is Nov. 3.

Politics Reporter

Nick Reynolds covers state politics and policy. A native of Central New York, he has spent his career covering governments big and small, and several Congressional campaigns. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport in 2015.

