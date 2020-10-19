Democrat Ben-David nets Biden endorsement in U.S. Senate contest

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Merav Ben-David in her bid against Republican Cynthia Lummis.

"Dr. Merav Ben-David is an accomplished scientist, teacher, and leader," Biden said in an endorsement posted to Ben-David's social media accounts over the weekend. "Her experience and expertise will be an enormous asset to the Senate."

Biden's endorsement is not a presidential candidates' first foray into Wyoming politics this cycle: Lummis was endorsed by President Donald Trump back in August and, earlier this year, Ben-David netted an endorsement from onetime presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. Numerous alumni from the Warren campaign currently work for the Ben-David campaign.

The underdog in this November's elections, the Democratic Ben-David faces a fundraising and name recognition battle against Lummis, who represented Wyoming in the House of Representatives for eight years before deciding against reelection in 2016.