Democratic candidates for House face off in first debate ahead of primary

Adjacent to that, Grey Bull — the vice president of the Global Indigenous Council and a driving force behind the state’s newly formed Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Task Force — called for a greater role for social justice in government and, in particular, policy directives to solve issues like pay disparities between men and women and in resolving the concerns of national movements like Black Lives Matter.

"It does not mean your lives don't matter,” she said. “It means we want an equitable and just society so we can live in justice and peace together."

While both candidates offer unique platforms — Beach’s a template of western progressivism and Grey Bull’s with a keen focus on Native issues and the working class — neither candidate had much opportunity to differentiate themselves from one another, standing in agreement on their support of increased spending on social services while cutting military funding. Both supported continuing $600 bonus payments to American workers agreed that the United States needs to find a way to be tough on China without hurting American workers in the process.