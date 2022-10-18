Democrats lodge complaint against Teton County Republican over $10,000 donation

The Wyoming Democratic Party filed a complaint against the campaign of Paul Vogelheim, a Teton County Republican running for House District 23, after the campaign accepted a $10,000 donation from Vogelheim’s mother-in-law.

The complaint, submitted Monday to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, argues that the donation exceeds the legal limit for individual campaign contributions.

In most cases, state statute forbids people from donating more than $2,500 to candidates running for statewide office.

Candidates and their immediate family members are exempt from that limit, however. An immediate family member could mean a spouse, child, sibling, parent or someone who lives with the candidate, according to Wyoming campaign finance law.

Vogelheim’s campaign reported Barbara Carlsberg’s donation as coming from an immediate family member, which would make her $10,000 contribution legal.

The Wyoming Democratic Party’s complaint claims she doesn’t count as his parent, however.

The complaint points to state parental rights law, which defines “parent” exclusively as “biological or adoptive parent” — of which Carlsberg is neither.

“These rules are in place for a reason,” said Joe Barbuto, who chairs the Wyoming Democratic Party. “It’s important that they’re enforced and that candidates are held to a high level of confidence.”

David Scheurn, state committeeman for the Teton County GOP, said he’s seen mothers-in-law and fathers-in-law donate sums of money larger exceeding $2,500 before without any problems.

“In my opinion, it’s just a distraction,” Scheurn said of the complaint.

The Secretary of State’s Office will be next to weigh in on the issue.

If the office decides a violation of Wyoming’s state election law may have occurred, it could pass the complaint onto the attorney general’s office or a district attorney to handle.

In a statement Tuesday, Vogelheim said he and his campaign weren’t aware of the potential violation. He returned the donation to Carlsberg and notified the Secretary of State’s Office.

Vogelheim’s campaign suspects the complaint may have to do with the death of his wife, Rebecca, in 2019.

That could affect whether state statute considers Carlsberg as Vogelheim’s parent, the statement says.

“My family’s heartbreak and loss is not political fodder for anyone,” the statement reads. “Please respect how painful Becky’s passing has been — and respect that Barbara and I together immediately and wholeheartedly encircled our family.”

Vogelheim is running for House District 23, a seat currently held by Teton County Democrat Rep. Andy Schwartz, who isn’t seeking reelection.

Vogelheim ran unopposed in the Republican primary in August, and is expected to face off against Democratic candidate Liz Storer in the general election.

His platform focuses on reducing property taxes, environmental stewardship, abortion rights, health care funding and affordable housing.

According to the Vogelheim campaign website, the former Teton County commissioner helped create the Jackson/Teton County Housing Department, and founded Jackson Cupboard, a food bank.

He worked in the manufacturing industry for 25 years, then took a job with investment research firm OTR Global, which he left in 2009.

So far, Vogelheim has received the most money in campaign contributions out of any house candidate this election cycle — roughly $55,400, state records show. Storer has pulled in the fourth-largest sum at about $34,500.