× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s been a long string of defeats for Wyoming’s Democrats.

Nearly two decades have gone by since a Democrat was elected governor. Even more time has passed since voters here elected a Democratic senator or representative. And in the Legislature, it's been more than five decades since a Democrat served as Speaker of the House, while a Democrat hasn’t led the Senate in 45 years. And while Democrats represented a respectable coalition in the Legislature as recently as 2008, when more than 20 managed to get elected, their influence has waned significantly, with Republicans now outnumbering Democrats in the statehouse by a rate of nearly six to one.

It’s a deep hole to dig out of. But several years after a change in leadership altered the direction of the party, the state’s Democrats are starting to feel more optimistic about their chances.

“I'm more excited about this crop of Democratic candidates than I have been in a long time,” said Joe Barbuto, the chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party and a former member of the Wyoming House of Representatives.

Since Democratic Rep. Andi Clifford’s upset defeat of Republican Jim Allen in Fremont County in 2018, the Democrats have been quietly but steadily building up their party infrastructure, hiring field organizers and filling out their ranks of volunteers to develop a small but efficient organization capable of replicating similar outcomes.

They have also worked to manage expectations, leaving more than three-quarters of all races this cycle without a challenger in favor of a handful of quality candidates in districts Democrats perceive as vulnerable. In Lander, House Appropriations Committee member Lloyd Larsen – who escaped his last general election by just five points – faces a credible challenge from political newcomer Kevin Wilson, while candidates such as Rawlins’ Jacqueline Wells and Laramie’s Jackie Grimes look to present credible challenges against established Republicans.

“We want to run the best people in the districts where we think we have a shot of winning,” said Ben Rowland, the chair of the Laramie County Democratic Party. “I feel like as a Democrat in Wyoming, we've got to be realistic about the fact that we have limited resources compared to our Republican counterparts.”

Mounting a challenge

On paper, one could reasonably conclude Democrats stand a strong chance of being competitive in a handful of districts this year.

Though most districts across the state are completely out of play, there are still places such as Albany, Fremont, Sweetwater and Laramie counties, which have shown some willingness to elect Democrats. Still, running as a Democrat in Wyoming is never a sure thing, and even traditionally safe seats – like outgoing Democratic Rep. John Freeman’s seat in Democrat-friendly Green River – are always in play.

“It feels to me like Democrats have to work a lot harder to establish any sort of credibility or track record or talking points,” said Britney Wallesch, who is running for Cheyenne's Senate District 6. “But Republicans can just come in at the last minute, say all the things that they always say, and be instantly credible.”

While disadvantaged by the Republican dominance of state politics, Democrats still see opportunities including the current battle between mainstream conservatives and the party’s right wing, which Barbuto said has forced numerous Republicans to pull further to the right in order to be successful.

As Republican infighting escalates, Wallesch said, so does the challenge for moderate Republicans looking to win their primaries. And the further to the right they go, the greater the opportunity to alienate the plurality of moderate voters needed to win an election.

“There's a lot more of them than there are of us," she said. "And they have to fight with one another more than Democrats do.”

It’s a dynamic Rowland hopes to take advantage of.

“There's this sort of division among Republicans right now,” he said. “And if you are a Republican that doesn't feel at home in your own party right now, we’re here to let you know there is another way, that Wyoming has another party and that we're standing here with open arms willing to welcome moderate Republicans that are looking for some sort of alternative to their own party.”

Where the opportunities are

Despite Wyoming's conservative leanings, most polling conducted in the last decade has shown support for measures backed by Democratic candidates, according to one former Democratic strategist in Wyoming.

Issues like Medicaid expansion and strong support for public education, they said, could potentially put Democrats in a position of strength as the state grapples with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the prospect of significant budget cuts. Meanwhile, candidates say that Republicans on the other side of the issue could potentially find themselves in a weaker position from years of opposing expansion and tax increases while focusing more on national issues like gun control and abortion.

It’s a line of attack Democrats say is gaining credibility with voters.

“All they're hearing from the other side is ‘Hold your breath, you'll be fine,’” said Grimes. “They tell people ‘We're going do the same thing we've always done and it'll flip back around, you'll see… just wait it out.’ But families just can't wait it out anymore. They're just a little bit broken and a little bit exhausted. They’re tired of being told to do more with less. And they're ready for some kind of change.”

However, Democrats are cognizant that Wyoming is still a conservative state, and that policies championed by the national party have little bearing to voters here. Amid a pandemic and financial crisis, it’s also a scary time for voters, candidates say, and while many are pitching themselves as agents of change, they are working to portray themselves as voices of progress, rather than revolution.

“I think it's a mistake to say to voters that the only solution to our problem is drastic change, because then you basically put them in a position of being scared of one monster over another,” said Wallesch. “I do think that people are scared right now, and I think that people are realizing that the system that we've set up is failing us. And we've seen that coming for a long time.”

Ready for change?

The last times Wyoming elected Democratic governors, the state was undergoing massive changes. Democratic Gov. Mike Sullivan, for example, took office in 1986 following a massive bust, while Gov. Dave Freudenthal was elected amid a bottom-of-the-barrel market for oil in 2002.

This time, however, the shifts are permanent. And while Sullivan guided the state through budget cuts and Freudenthal eventually shepherded the state through a boom, Democrats are now left to make a compelling case to voters that their policy strategies of economic diversification, new revenues, and sustained spending on health care and education make sense at a time when many residents are anxious over their financial future.

Democrats could potentially learn some lessons from past campaigns like Freudenthal’s, who focused a significant amount of attention toward building a coalition of young families, teachers and union workers on a populist message that “people matter” – one which eventually swept him into the governorship in a year that, nationwide, was dominated by Republicans, according to one longtime Democratic strategist who spoke to the Star-Tribune on background.

The state’s shift to single-member districts in the 1990s, however, have made it much more challenging for Democrats to win, setting the stage for an electoral map that, today, is dominated by competitive Republican primaries where left-leaning voters often participate. It’s a shift several interviewed by the Star-Tribune blamed for the eventual collapse of the party, and a specter that still looms above Democratic candidates fighting to be viable in Republican districts.

Still, Wyoming Democrats do have an advantage. They were not in power when the state's economy faltered.

“The Wyoming economy, being in the truly awful situation it is, is going to be like an albatross around the neck of incumbent candidates regardless of party,” a former Democratic strategist in Wyoming said. “Voters tend to punish incumbents for the state of the economy regardless of what it is. And I think that has led to successes for Democrats in the past.”

It’s a war of ideas many candidates think they can win.

“We need folks in the Legislature who are willing to deal with reality,” said Kevin Wilson, a Democratic candidate in House District 54. “And I think that a lot of people are gravitating towards that message. Because I don't think they're hearing a lot of reality coming from some of the most proven voices on the right hand of the political spectrum.”

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.