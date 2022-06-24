Demonstrators gather in Casper after Roe's reversal

About 50 people stood in a line on the sidewalk in front of True Casper Women’s Resource Center in Casper on Friday to protest the Wyoming’s trigger abortion ban and the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade.

Most made their signs that day after the decision was released in the morning. Signs said things like, “We won’t back down,” “My body, my choice, no exceptions,” “Bans off our bodies” and “Liberate abortion.”

Sami Saunders, a junior at Kelly Walsh High School, carried a cardboard sign painted with a coat hanger and the words, “Never again!”

She and her older sister, Tiana, said Wyoming’s trigger abortion ban could convince them to move out of the state. They’d both been to other demonstrations in Casper to protest abortion restrictions, and Sami had on the same dress she wore to last month’s “Bans Off Our bodies” protest.

“I hate how the world is going,” Sami said.

Demonstrators opposed to abortion have protested every Thursday since late April outside a Casper clinic that planned to offer abortions starting this month. An arson at the Second Street clinic has delayed its opening by four to six months, the clinic’s founder Julie Burkhart said.

There did not appear to be any counter-protesters present at the pro-abortion rights demonstration, though a couple of people passing in cars yelled at the gathered crowd. Others honked in support.

“It’s disappointing that Wyoming, the Equality State, the first state to give women rights, is now falling short,” a protester named Billie said.

Several people, including Carmen Albright, brought their young daughters. It was her daughters’ first protest. She said she wanted them to come so she could show them how to exercise their right to a peaceful protest.

“I am worried,” Albright said. “I have two daughters who may be faced with this decision in the future. I want them to have the option and freedom to decide.”

Jordan Cobb came with her two daughters for a similar reason. The three held cardboard signs with writing in red and black marker. The signs said things like “Don’t tread on women” and “You can’t stop us.” Cobb livestreamed the protest from her phone.

“Is this the beginning of something?” her daughter Tori Crouch asked.

Shianne Endelman-Holmes said she’s concerned the ban will mostly harm minorities and lower income people. She and her husband, William Endelman, were already planning to leave the state. This may make that happen sooner, they said.

Men at the protest said they were there to show support for women in their lives.

Casper resident Hector Arevalo stood under a tree a bit apart from the demonstrators and watched the scene. His wife and one of his daughters protested on the sidewalk.

“I have three daughters, and that’s why I’m here,” he said.

Arevalo also went to the “Bans Off Our Bodies” protest in Casper last month in the wake of the Roe draft decision leak. That protest drew a crowd of about 200 people.

They were also there to fight against the “slippery slope” of other rights that could be taken away, in Endelman’s words.

Brent Pickett said he’s worried about women’s rights today. But looking ahead, he’s thinking about how the decision could invite legal challenges to gay marriage, contraceptives and reproductive health in general.

“People should find this chilling,” he said.

A couple of teenagers said they heard about the protest from their parents. They’re angry, sad and upset that women are being forced to carry pregnancies to term. This, combined with limits on hormone therapy and other conservative policies, make them think about leaving Wyoming.

“This is about who is going to run your life,” said Jane Ifland, a Casper resident and member of the Wellspring Health Access Community Advisory board.

A lawyer came by and handed out business cards to the protesters. He said they could contact him if they are interested in legally contesting the trigger ban.

The purpose of the protest, for most people, was to bring awareness. Some said they hope state legislators take notice and think about reinstating abortion rights in Wyoming. Others weren’t as optimistic, but said it’s important to voice dissent anyway.

And, protesters said, seeing the crowd gathered on the sidewalk outside True Care made them feel more connected to others fighting the same fight.

“I was feeling alone today,” Cobb said. But the turnout, she said, turned that loneliness to shock and hope.

Star-Tribune staff writer Nicole Pollack contributed to this report.

